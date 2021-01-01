Goddess Strength Fortifying Shampoo - Carol's Daughter Goddess Strength Fortifying Shampoo cleanses while moisturizing and provides hair that's stronger and less prone to breakage. Benefits Helps target weak strands, restoring intense moisture and fortifying hair so each strand is stronger Paraben Free Conditioner for weak hair with Castor Oil and Black Seed Oil Makes hair easier to detangle so there's less breakage and hair can keep its length Goddess Strength was developed and tested for curls including 4C Vegan Features Goddess Strength System delivers 15X stronger hair in one use, 94% less breakage* and supports the strength of your hair as it gets longer *System vs. non-conditioning shampoo Formulated Without Parabens, Petrolatum, Mineral Oil, Artificial Colors - Goddess Strength Fortifying Shampoo