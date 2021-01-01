Goffins Cockatoo Parrot Sunflower Tote Bag

A Goffin's Cockatoo parrot design for bird lovers and Avian veterinarian professionals. Features a Goffin's corella Parrot perching in a nest of three sunflowers. Gift for mom, lady, men, women, kids, parrot lover, owner or anyone who lives with a parrot or loves birds. If you own a parrot, work in a pet shop, veterinarian or rescue this will get noticed! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.