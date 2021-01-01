There's a reason we love to catch sunrises and chase sunsets - they're nature's way of giving us a fresh start. Our GOLDEN HOUR face wash ensures your skin doesn't get left behind. This water-based cleanser hydrates, soothes, and refreshes without irritating your skin's delicate pH-balance. We use two of nature's gifts - turmeric, a powerful anti-inflammatory and pineapple, a natural exfoliator rich in vitamin C and E. Gentle enough to use every day and powerful enough to make your golden hour last all day.