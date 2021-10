What it is: A limited-edition presentation of Dior's couture lipstick to celebrate the holiday season. What it does: These new shades with sparkling finishes dress your lips in audacious and elegant color. How to use: To perfect the lipstick's hold and define your lips, begin by lining lips with a lip pencil, or color in for optimal result and wear. Follow by applying Diorific Lipstick directly onto your lips. Style Name: Dior Golden Nights