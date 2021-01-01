Elizabeth Arden Golden Opulence Beautiful Colour Highlighter Limited Edition (6.6g)

The Limited Edition Golden Opulence Beautiful Colour Highlighter from Elizabeth Arden delivers a soft, natural glow to your complexion. Formulated with optical diffusers, the tri-tone highlighter powder softens the appearance of fine lines and imperfections, revealing illuminated skin. Pearlized mica mineral is combined with vitamins and environmental protectants to shield and soothe skin, whilst the shimmering shades of champagne, gold and bronze leave your complexion radiant and healthy-looking. Effortlessly blends into skin and features a built-in mirror for easy application.