Designed by artisan Efrat Saada-Limor in Israel. These two-tone earrings will have you dreaming of warmer climates. Textured 14K gold-plated sterling silver plates are surrounded by silver bars for a dimensional, slightly undone look. Earrings measure 5/8 by 1/2 inches and feature posts with friction-backs. Pieces come with ".925" sterling silver quality stamps as symbols of guaranteed product quality.