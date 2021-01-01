Bobbi Brown Golden (W-074) Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15

Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation Spf 15. What it is: Experience a matte that does more. With 16-hour wear and medium coverage, this lightweight formula is designed to look as good as it feels—delivering a multidimensional matte finish that’s comfortable, breathable, and weightless. Created through a high-speed cold fusion process, this ultra-silky emulsion features a perfectly balanced blend of skin-loving ingredients, oil-controlling actives, and skin-true pigments. Incredibly smooth and blendable, it glides on with a second-skin feel. Available in a range of shades that are expertly calibrated to skin’s undertones to even out the complexion and correct discoloration in one simple step. LONG-WEAR, LIFE-PROOF: Sweat-resistant, transfer-resistant, and non-acnegenic, this mask-friendly formula delivers flexible 16-hour coverage that won’t crease or streak. MULTIDIMENSIONAL MATTE FINISH: Treated skin-true pigments suspended in an emollient gel base float on skin, reflecting light to enhance skin’s natural contours and dimension. Instantly conceals redness, discoloration, and pores with buildable coverage. COMFORTABLE SECOND-SKIN FEEL: Infused with humectants and marine sugarcane algae extract, this moisturizing formula visibly minimizes pores and strengthens the skin’s barrier. Naturally, derived mineral powders help keep excess oil and shine in check, while moisture-binding glycerin and shea butter deliver refreshing hydration. Research Results: In a 4-week consumer study with 101 participants: - 96% said it immediately left their skin looking shine-free - 93% felt it immediately minimized the look of pores - 92% said their skin looked more even toned throughout the day - 91% said their skin looked fresh throughout the day - 84% felt it left their skin feeling hydrated - 81% said the foundation stood up to all their activities Paraben-free; phthalate-free; sulfate-free; sulfite-free; gluten-free; free of animal derived ingredients, dermatologist tested, non-acnegenic Two of Bobbi Brown's shades have changed: If you purchased Cool Honey prior to March 2019, you should now select Neutral Honey. If you purchased Cool Golden prior to March 2019, you should now select Neutral Golden. Who it's for: Ideal for normal to oily skin. How to use: Apply to clean, moisturized skin with a sponge or the brush of your choice—use Bobbi Brown's Foundation Brush or Full Coverage Face Brush (both sold separately) for best results. Fresh, Healthy-Looking Skin in 3 Steps: Prep: Apply Vitamin Enriched Face Base to hydrate, smooth and prime skin for makeup application. Correct: Apply Corrector to areas of discoloration under the eye using the Concealer Blending Brush, getting as close to the lashline and innermost corner as possible. Gently blend with finger and layer concealer on top. Perfect: Using the Full Coverage Face Brush, buff Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15 onto skin, starting at the center of the face and blending outward.