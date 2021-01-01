Goldendoodle I Love Mom Tattoo Dog Shirt Funny Mother's Day T-Shirt

A cute and funny novelty I Love Mom Dog tee shirt design that features an adorable Goldendoodle dog with a tattoo that shows off love and appreciation for mommy. Celebrate the best doodle mom ever and show off why she's the best mom in the world. Makes a great gift idea a crazy dog lady, rescue mama, dog mama, stay at home mom, veterinarian, puppy groomer, and canine lover. Perfect for Mother's Day, Birthday, and Valentine's Day. Fun way to let your mother know "I Love You". Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem