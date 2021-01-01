Bio Ionic GoldPro Flat Iron

The GoldPro Flat Iron gives you the power to effortlessly create the appearance of healthy-looking styles. Ceramic plates include BioIonic's mineral complex, which helps hair appear healthy-looking and hydrated. Coated in 24K gold, the 1" plates quickly heat up and deliver even, consistent heat from root to tip. How do I use it: Press the power button to turn on. Use temperature control buttons to set desired temperature. Wait until the iron beeps and digital screen reads desired temperature to start styling. From BioIonic. Includes: