Embellished with luminous white acrylic and freshwater pearls, these chain drop earrings are accented with round bezel-set cubic zirconias and tipped with open heart drops. Acrylic pearls Freshwater pearls Cubic zirconias Goldtone metal Post back Imported SIZE Drop, about 2.55" Width, about 0.43". Fashion Jewelry - Trend Jewelry > Kate Spade New York > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. kate spade new york. Color: Cream.