Versace Goldtone Chain Bracelet

Classic chain bracelet finished with a branded clasp Goldtone metal Spot clean Made in Italy ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1978, Versace is instantly recognizable by the signature Medusa head logo, chosen by founder Gianni Versace for its Greek symbolism. The Italian label is known for its luxe, bold clothing, sneakers, shoes and accessoriesthink gilding, oversized logos and punchy prints. Since taking over artistic direction, Giannis sister Donatella Versace has maintained the brands strong identity, with a renewed vision to give customers the ultimate freedom to express themselves. Men Accessories - Jewelry > Versace > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Versace. Color: Gold. Size: Medium.