Helps keep your color salon-fresh while reviving amp; adding shine Features MicroPROtec with direct dyes to provide quick amp; even distribution for optimal care amp; color refreshment Formulated with Luminescine that transforms non-visible UV light into visible light for a magnificent brilliance Infused with direct dyes for optimal color refreshment Scented with floral fruity notes to boost the mood Perfect for all hair types Available in a wide range of shades for selection