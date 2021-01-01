Golf Ball - Retro Golfer Golf Clubs Golfing Tote Bag

Golf Retro Outfit Great gift idea for a golfer, men & women. Vintage golf ball with golf clubs and golfer. Ideal outfit for the golf course or a golf tournament, for golf athletes or a caddy. Golfers in the retro style of the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s. This is how the tee /golf swing succeeds. For all those who love golf or golf. Men, women, teenagers, retirees, seniors. Also a cool Father's Day gift. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.