Take advantage of practicing at home instead of the range with the Maxfli 7' x 7' Golf Hitting Net. This training accessory easily sets up and breaks down, and allows you to practice your hitting and perfect your swing in the comfort of your own backyard. Measuring at 7’ x 7’, this hitting net covers a lot of space to ensure your golf balls do not travel into your neighbor’s yard. Design Designed to help you practice your hitting Shock-corded frame for maximum durability and impact control Removable target flag for precision alignment training Easy set-up and takedown Ideal for indoor or outdoor use Includes bag for easy storage and transportation Dimensions: 7' x 7'