Train like a pro using the SWINGYDE Golf Swing Trainer. It is commonly seen on the PGA Tour, European Tour, and Nationwide Tour. The swing guide is a fantastic way to check your positioning throughout a swing by correcting your hinge position in your backswing and your face alignment. Features Lightweight design Can be used to hit balls during practice Sets the correct hinge position at the top of your backswing Corrects face alignment throughout your swing Leads to longer drives, better accuracy, and lower scores Recommended all skill levels Works with right and left-handed golfers