Golfer Print Pattern Green Sports Golf Balls Tote Bag

This Golfer Green Sports Golf Balls product is a Green Sports design about Golf Balls, for the people in your life who are love to golf. With the saying Golfer this is a Green Sports cute graphic design from Golf Balls Designs. This design features green background with diagonal print of golf balls and golf equipment supplies. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.