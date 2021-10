Stay casual and cute while heading out west in the Ariat Gone West Tee. Pullover construction with a V-neckline. Short sleeve with a scooped hemline. Graphic print at left chest and back. Relaxed fit for a comfortable wear. 95% cotton, 5% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 25 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.