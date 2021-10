This multi-tasking prep spray is the first step in any hair routine. It gently detangles and primes the hair to enhance any and every hairstyle. With Spirulina Protein to strengthen and nourish the hair, this prep spray controls frizz for up to 24 hours, protects against 450 degree heat and adds a healthy shine to your hair. Its weightless formula primes the hair for any styler—leaving it smooth, shiny and frizz-free.