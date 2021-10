Medium-rinse jean shorts are made from cotton-enriched denim and authenticated with the right amount of ripping added to the frayed cuffs. 9" inseam; 16" leg opening; 12" front rise; 15" back rise (size 8) Zip fly with button closure Five-pocket style 94% cotton, 4% elasterell, 2% elastane Machine wash, tumble dry Made in Turkey Women's Clothing Black Owned and Founded