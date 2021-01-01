Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Treatment, 1.7 fl oz

From Sunday Riley, Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment helps to smooth and retexturize the appearance of skin. Formulated with lactic acid, it helps exfoliate the dull dead surface of the skin for radiant and younger-looking skin. The formula also includes licorice extract.



How do I use it: Apply one to two pumps to clean, dry skin as a leave-on treatment. Use day or night. Can be applied on top of Luna Sleeping Night Oil (not included) and before your moisturizer. To use as a mask, apply one to three pumps to clean, dry skin and leave on for 15 minutes. Rinse well and pat dry.



From Sunday Riley.



Includes: