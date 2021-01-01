Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment 30ml in Beauty: NA. Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment 30ml in Beauty: NA. As good as being born with flawless skin: Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment. Formulated with high potency, purified grade Lactic Acid, this cult favorite treatment serum immediately exfoliates dull, pore-clogging dead skin cells to reveal smoother, fresher, younger-looking skin. Fine lines appear visually plumped while the skin looks significantly more radiant. With continued use, the appearance of stubborn hyperpigmentation and visible signs of aging are reduced, unveiling a clearer, healthier-looking complexion.. Licorice and Lemongrass naturally brighten the appearance of dark spots and discoloration while Aloe helps to soothe the skin. Suitable for all skin types. Cruelty-free, vegan, vegetarian, and free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, fragrance, gluten, and soy. 1 fl oz. Apply 1-2 pumps to clean skin. Follow with Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream. For Sunday Riley's signature Flash Facial, blend equal parts Good Genes and Ceramic Slip Clay Cleanser, leaving on the skin for 10 minutes. SRIL-WU17. GG003. Bold formulations, innovative technology, instant results - that's what Sunday Riley stands for. Every product reflects Sunday's belief that in order for results to count, they have to be visible and fast. Each Sunday Riley product is a powerful, targeted treatment designed to visibly improve the quality of your skin, including the signs of aging, dryness, oiliness, acne, dehydration, and the appearance of pores and discoloration. Each high-tech, carefully crafted formula delivers instant results with long term payoff, for truly game changing skincare.