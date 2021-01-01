Good Good Food: Recipes to Help You Look, Feel and Live Well Sarah Raven Author

'Sarah's celebration of healthy eating is all about pleasure and enjoyment. Her love of good food is informed by her background as a doctor and now rooted in an on-going passion for growing and cooking with fruit and vegetables' Yotam OttolenghiSarah Raven is not only an inspirational cook, but she was also once a doctor. Here she brings together her unique talents to offer a magnificent canon of recipes, sharing her medical knowledge to explain exactly how and why certain foods help protect your body and give you the best possible chance of a longer, healthier life. The 250 sumptuous and colourful recipes include Coconut sugar marmalade, Spiced aubergine salad with pomegranate raita, Lemon chicken and summer herb salad, Cashew hummus, Black bean burritos, Blood orange sorbet and Basil yoghurt ice cream. Woven through the book are 100 mini 'superfood' biographies, where Sarah draws on her expertise and experience to explain the science behind good-for-you ingredients such as kale, broccoli, salmon, red wine, blueberries, apples and seeds.With luminous photography by Jonathan Buckley, this generous and stylish book offers recipes to make you feel well, look well and live longer – by using the most beneficial ingredients and without ever compromising on sheer deliciousness.