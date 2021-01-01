Sally Hansen Good.Kind.Pure. Vegan Nail Polish, Soft Plum, 10ml

Sally Hansen Good. Kind. Pure. Nail Polish, Soft Plum, 10 ml:Good. Kind. Pure. Sally Hansen's 10-free natural, plant-based, 100% vegan polish offers beautiful color and shine with no compromise.Available in 30 rich, caring colors and a top coat and hardener.100% natural, plant based brush bristles for better application.Provides radiant, healthy looking nails.All natural hardener improves the look of ridges and imperfections and seals fragile nails.All natural Top Coat provides protection and care and helps color adhere to the nails. Delivering nothing but color onto the nails.10-Free. Formulated without: Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, Toluene, Xylene, Acetone, Phthalates (including DBP), Camphor, Parabens, Ethyl Toluamide, Triphenyl Phosphate (TPP), + No animal-derived ingredients.