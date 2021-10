Inspired by the belief that every body deserves to be shown off, these skinny jeans are designed to hug every curve and retain their shape from day to night. The stretchy pair features a gap-free contoured waistband and a longer inseam designed to hit at ankle length on a taller frame. 93% cotton, 5% polyester, 2% elastane Machine wash, tumble dry Made in the USA of imported fabric Black Owned and Founded