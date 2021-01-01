MAMA MIO GOODBYE STRETCH MARKS 100ml

Mama Mio Goodbye Stretch Marks Our radically effective ingredients are clinically proven to reduce the appearance of stretch marks by over 70%. We have made what we believe is the best stretch mark minimising product. So, whether your stretch marks are new or old; whether they came from pregnancy, teenage growth, weight gain, weight lifting or cosmetic surgery, you will see a difference. And, very importantly, this is safe to use during pregnancy. Directions Of Use: Apply a thin layer over each stretch mark (like finger painting). Apply three times a day for 12 weeks for maximum benefits. We suggest you take a 'before' and 'after' picture to that you can really appreciate the change.