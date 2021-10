The Googan Baits® Flat Banger Crankbait has a square bill and excels in colder water temperatures to deflect off cover. This specific crankbait has a more aggressive, wider wobble than other flat sided crankbaits, making it unique compared to others available. FEATURES: Square billed crankbait Deflects off cover Aggressive, wider wobble than other crankbaits Length: 2 ½” Weight: ½ oz. Diving Depth: 3-6’ Model: GSFB