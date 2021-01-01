Google Nest Cam Outdoor Cover Classic White 3Pcs Full Package All Weather Protective Cover Protection Blending in Easy Installation

Protection Keep your Nest Cam safe from the elements with the waterproof and UV light resistant All Weather Protective Cover. With the colors available, choose one that helps the camera blend in with its surroundings or one that stands out to deter others. Lite vs Full Protection Lite configuration comes with 1 Ring Mount and 1 Nest Cam Cover; Full Protection comes with 1 Ring Mount, 1 Nest Cam Cover, and 4 Adapter Cover. Easy Installation Simply slip on the different parts of the cover to complete installation. Cover does not impede magnetic capabilities. Material High quality, toxic free silicone is used to ensure the cover lasts a lifetime. Warranty Each cover comes with a one year breakage warranty. Have comfort in knowing that we made this to last a lifetime.