This cute Got Brains Kawaii Zombie Food Shirt is the perfect gift idea for every lover of milk, kawaii clothes, donuts, fast food, japan, otaku, noodles or ramen. Enjoy your noodles or boba tea while wearing this cute kawaii dress. This cute goth kawaii tshirt is the perfect gift for halloween to every fan of anime, asia, kawaii ramen, junk zombie food or cosplay. Every vintage horror movie fan will love this Got Brains tee. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem