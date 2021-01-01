Got Vodka? Tank Top

This funny design is perfect for bartenders and those who like vodka and have a sense of humor. It's great for clubs, bars, bachelor and bachelorette parties, and all kinds of celebrations. Featuring distressed Russian style graphics and funny twist on a well-known American marketing slogan, it makes the ideal gift for your favorite vodka connoisseur. See more fun and clever beverage-themed designs by clicking the brand name above the title. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem