Gothic Skull Art Beautiful Flowers Sugar Skull Horror Skull Tote Bag

Covered in beautiful creepy orange flowers and a sword this sugar skull design is perfect for goth and horror fans. Gothic art fans and for everyone who loves skulls, sugar skulls, edgy gothic aesthetic. Perfect for Halloween and Day of the Dead holidays. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.