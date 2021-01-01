Farberware Gourmet 1.1 cu ft 1100-Watt Microwave Oven with Smart Sensor, One Size , Stainless Steel

Bring a touch of class in to your kitchen with the Farberware Gourmet 1.1 Cubic Foot 1100 Watt Microwave Oven with Smart Sensor Cooking and Inverter Precision Cooking Technology. The Farberware Gourmet Microwave Oven's sleek premium Brushed Stainless Steel and Black body wrap design enhances the traditional Stainless Steel look. Smart Sensor cooking allows you to prepare preset menu items and reheat foods with precision and no guesswork. Its innovative Inverter Precision Cooking Technology prevents overcooking and loss of nutrients. An Energy Saver power mode allows you to conserve energy when the microwave is not in active use. Amenities such as 1 to 3 minute instant start functions, +30-Seconds control button, 10 power control levels, Inverter defrost, and Memory Function take the guesswork out of food prep. Its Multi-Stage cooking functionality adjusts cooking level mid-cycle allowing for the perfect finish. 6 One-Touch cooking programs allow you to heat up everyday items in seconds. Additional features include Blue LED display with kitchen timer and clock, Interior LED lighting, an easy clean interior, and a child safety lock function to prevent accidental operation.With 1.1 cubic feet of cooking capacity and 1100 Watts of output power, this countertop microwave delivers power, style and convenience with a sleek brushed stainless steel and black body wrap design to complement your kitchenSmart Sensor technology monitors the temperature and amount of steam coming from the food to judge how much water remains and how long it should continue heating with six One-Touch cooking programs: Sensor Reheat, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Vegetable, Potato, Meat, and Popcorn. It also includes three Pre-Set cooking menus: Melt, Soften, StewInverter Precision Cooking Technology produces even temperatures, consistent textures and prevents overcooking and loss of nutrients. Your food can be prepared to perfection with minimal hot spots and burn risks. Inverter defrost allows you to defrost foods such as meat, poultry and seafood simply by entering the weight, while preventing cooked edgesMulti-Stage cooking functionality adjusts cooking level mid-cycle allowing for the perfect finish. Additional features such as a Memory function for customized settings, 1-3 Minute Express Cooking, a +30-Seconds control button, 10 power control levels, Child Safety Lock function, Blue LED display and Interior LED lighting make this a perfect fit for any kitchenExterior Product Dimensions- 20.2 x 16.9 x 12.1 inches (Width x Depth x Height); Interior Cavity Dimensions- 14.49 x 13.9 x 9.09 (Width x Depth x Height); Turntable Diameter- 12.4 inches; Voltage- 120V/60hzFeatures: TurntableDepth (in.): 16 9/10 InchWeight (lb.): 25.4 LbFinish: Stainless SteelCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported