Breathable mesh and a well-cushioned insole make this sneaker a comfortable and supportive must-have for everyday wear. Cushioning: absorbs impact and distributes weight for consistent, buoyant comfort under each step Lace-up style Removable Arch Fit(R) insole reduces shock and enhances weight dispersion Lightweight, responsive ULTRA GO(R) cushioning High-rebound Comfort Pillar Technology(R) provides added support Synthetic and textile