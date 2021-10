Breathable mesh and a well-cushioned insole make this sneaker a comfortable and supportive must-have for everyday wear. Lace-up style Removable Arch Fit(R) insole reduces shock and enhances weight dispersion Lightweight, responsive ULTRA GO(R) cushioning High-rebound Comfort Pillar Technology(R) provides added support Dual-density rubber outsole for enhanced traction and stability Textile and synthetic upper and lining/rubber sole Imported Women's