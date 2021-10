This seamless knit mesh sneaker is designed with highly-responsive Hyper Burst(TM) cushioned midsole that's lightweight and long lasting. The innovative resilient foam is created with spherically shaped cells compressed into the midsole. Cushioning: absorbs impact and distributes weight for consistent, buoyant comfort under each step Air-cooled Goga mat insole Textile and synthetic upper/textile lining/rubber sole Imported Women's Shoes