SKECHERS GOWALK Smart Straight Leg Pant

The SKECHERS Go Walk High-Waist Straight Leg Pants offer a comfortable design with an active fit, straight leg, high waist, and pull-on styling. Pants are featured on a GOFLEX jersey fabrication with a cotton-like feel and matte finish. Double layer compression waistband with single pocket. Dual hand pockets at the side panels and back patch pockets. Signature logo accent at the back waistband. Self-gusset. 88% nylon, 12% spandex. Machine wash cold, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Inseam: 31 in Product measurements were taken using size SM, inseam 31. Please note that measurements may vary by size.