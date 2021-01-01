Skechers Gowalk Wear Medium Support Racerback Sports Bra-W3br89, Small , Beige

Â· Gowalk Goflex.Â· Features a soft âcotton-likeâ hand feel and matte finish.Â· Mesh lining: 92% polyester, 8% spandex.Â· Breathable mesh lining with removable cups.Â· Soft elastic adjustable straps.Â· Cf semi auto-lock diamond zipper puller.Â· Racer back silhouette.Â· Reflective diamond logo at center back.Bra Type: Racerback, SportsFeatures: Moisture Wicking, Zip Front, Breathable, Adjustable Straps, Removable Pads, LinedClosure Type: ZipperSupport: Medium SupportFabric Content: 88% Nylon, 12% SpandexFabric Description: KnitLining Material: PolyesterCare: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported