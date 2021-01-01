bareMinerals Grab & Go Get Started Kit: Tan

Designed for tanned skin with neutral-to-golden undertones, the bareMinerals Grab & Go Get Started Kit is the ultimate tool for achieving complexion perfection. Boasting everything from foundation to finishing touches, the products within this set also feature the innovative Click, Lock, Go™ packaging system which means you don't have to worry about spills or mess when touching up on the go. - E.D This set includes:- bareMinerals® Original Foundation SPF 15 in Tan and Medium Tan (2g each)- Original Mineral Veil Finishing Powder (2g)- Warmth All-Over Face Color (1.5g)- Prime Time Foundation Primer (15ml)- Full Flawless Face Brush- Flawless Application Face Brush- Maximum Coverage Concealer Brush