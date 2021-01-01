Jack Black Grab and Go Traveler

Grooming essentials for guys on-the-go. All-Over Wash for Face, Hair and Body washes away dirt and oil without stripping away essential moisture. Beard Lube Conditioning Shave goes on clear and softens facial hair for a pain-free shave. Clean Break Oil-Free Moisturizer provides lightweight moisture with a shine-free finish. Pit Boss Antiperspirant and Deodorant delivers long-lasting odor and wetness protection. Set includes: Clean break oil-free moisturizer, 1.5 oz.; Pit boss antiperspirant and deodorant, 1.3 oz.; Beard lube conditioning shave, 3 oz.; Allover wash for face, hair and body, 3 oz. Made in USA. Fragrances - Jack Black > Jack Black > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Jack Black.