Lather, cleanse, and bubble with this super-size shower gel duo. The 3-in-1 formula provides a rich, foaming lather to cleanse and condition skin and hair, leaving it silky soft. How do I use it: Apply shampoo, bath, and shower gel to wet body or scalp. Lather, rinse, repeat. If using as a bubble bath, drizzle a generous amount under running water and enjoy. From philosophy. Includes: