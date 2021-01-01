retrofete Grace Dress in Lavender. - size S (also in M, XS) retrofete Grace Dress in Lavender. - size S (also in M, XS) 100% viscose. Made in India. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Back keyhole with loop button closure. Blouson sleeves with elastic cuffs. Sparkly sequin fabricOptional velvet waist tie belt with sequin contrast fabric. ROFR-WD160. SS20-2040. Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its sequin-clad party frocks, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of daring, top-to-toe designs that seamlessly transform from day to night. Regardless of where she goes, you can count on the Retrofete girl to bring the party.