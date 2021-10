A blouson gown features both graceful drape and shapely fit and finishes with an always alluring thigh-high slit in the gently flared trumpet skirt. 61 1/2" length Hidden back-zip closure Sweetheart neck Adjustable straps Scoop back Floor-length trumpet skirt with front slit Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Lined 97% polyester, 3% spandex Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Special Occasion