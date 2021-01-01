Timberland Gracelyn Waterproof Tall Boot

These Timberland boots are responsibly constructed with ReBOTL fabric containing at least 50% recycled plastic and Better Leather from a tannery rated silver for its water, energy, and waste management practices. Waterproof membrane. Side zip closure. Cushioned OrthoLite footbed with MirrorFit comfort system. Durable rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 1 lb 7 oz Circumference: 15 in Shaft: 13 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.