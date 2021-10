A go-to for sunny weather, these flat-front shorts are cut from breathable stretch cotton and elasticized at the back waistband for a comfy, no-roll fit. 11" inseam; 18" leg opening; 9 3/4" front rise; 15 1/2" back rise Pull-on style with faux fly and elasticized back waistband Side slant pockets; back welt pockets 97% cotton, 3% spandex Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Point of View