JOURNEE Gracie Bootie, Size 6 in Stone at Nordstrom Rack

Gracie is our dashing new design in the Journee Signature collection. This gorgeous bootie features a soft, genuine suede material with an almond toe shape. The two-tone design adds something extra, and the braided trim detail and detail on the heel adds a charming look. Sizing: True to size. . Almond toe. Suede construction with contrast metallic trim. Braided trimmed shaft. Back zip closure. Stacked heel. Approx. 1.75" heel. Approx. 4.5" shaft height, 10" opening circumference. Imported Suede upper, synthetic sole