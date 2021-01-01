Fillerina Grade 1 Lip Plump

WHAT IT IS Lip Plump promotes the increase of lip volume due to the filling and plumping properties of its 6 hyaluronic acid molecules with different molecular weights (from 1000 Dalton to 2 million Dalton). This is a gradual build, NOT INSTANT. The result is not temporary and will last for 3-4 months. 0.23 oz. Imported. HOW TO USE IT The special applicator of Fillerina Lip Plump now contains 0.24 oz. of plumping gel. To correctly spread the product, pump the wand a few times to dispense the desired quantity of Gel. A generous amount of gel will appear with one full pump, so gently push so you do not waste product. Apply up to 3 times a day on clean lips, spreading a uniform and consistent layer of gel. Let the active ingredients penetrate for few minutes before applying any lipstick or lip gloss. During the cycle of applications drink lots of water. Repeat the treatment at/or 2-3 months or as needed. We recommend continuing use a few times a week to keep the hydration and plump, rather then starting over. Apply a thin film to lips 3-5 times a day minimum for a minimum of 2 weeks to see results. You can continue less daily to maintain results. INGREDIENTS Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Hyaluronate, Hydrolyzed Glycosaminoglycans, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, 1,2-hexanediol, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Hyaluronate Crosspolymer, Disodium EDTA, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Hyaluronic Acid, Tropolone, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydroxypropyl Cyclodextrin, Hydrolyzed Sodium Hyaluronate, Pentylene Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-38, Acetyl Hexapeptide-37. Cosmetics - Treatment Brand > Fillerina > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Fillerina.