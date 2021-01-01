Graffiti Lane

We are proudly offering one of our carefully curated photographs from our award winning collection. A hidden gem of Baltimore\'s urban atmosphere is known as Graffiti Alley. Here, you wont get arrested for spray painting grafitti, as it is encouraged and celebrated. The diverse cultures of Baltimore are expressed here in this ever changing museum of the world. This print captures the sheer beauty of that diversity. This pop art beauty will compliment and decor! Fotografixs prints are created utilizing premium quality museum grade luster paper and ultra chrome inks expected to last a lifetime.