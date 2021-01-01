Alexander McQueen Graffiti Print Logo Joggers

Soft cotton joggers with a streetwear style graffiti print logo down the leg. Elasticized waist Faux fly Back zip pocket Banded cuffs 100% cotton Hand wash Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Rise, about 11" Inseam, about 28" Leg opening, about 10" ABOUT THE BRAND Visionary designer Lee Alexander McQueen launched his brand in 1992, which quickly became synonymous with cutting edge, avant-garde design. Since 2010, Creative Director Sarah Burton has continued the designer's legacy, bringing precision craftsmanship and a sharp attention to detail to the brand's menswear and iconic sneakers. Men Advcd Dsgnr - Advanced Designer Collec > Alexander Mcqueen > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Alexander McQueen. Color: Orange. Size: XXL.