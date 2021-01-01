Ralph Lauren Collection Graison Striped Silk Day Dress

Informed by a timeless dress shirt but elongated to form one of Ralph Laurens most enduring silhouettes: The shirtdress. The Graisons fine Italian craftsmanship is evident in its menswear-inspired details, like a detachable spread collar, back yoke, shirttail hem, and buttoned barrel cuffs. Its crepe de chine fabrication, which is woven from silk yarn from a storied Italian mill, creates its lightly textured hand and exquisite drape. This striped mid-calf day dress is finished with lustrous mother-of-pearl cufflinks engraved with script RL. . Detachable spread collar Long sleeves with buttoned barrel cuffs Genuine mother-of-pearl cufflinks engraved with script "rl" Silk Trim: Genuine mother-of-pearl buttons Dry clean Made in Italy of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT Straight silhouette About 49" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Synonymous with classic Americana style, Ralph Lauren started his collection of brands in 1967 with one itemthe necktieunder the name Polo. Four years later, he debuted his first womens line, providing a segue to the debut of Ralph Lauren Collection. The epitome of polished dressing, the line's tailored coats, sweaters, trousers and more are both versatile and timeless. Designer Lifestyle - Ralph Lauren > Ralph Lauren Collection > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Ralph Lauren Collection. Color: Royal Blue White. Size: 4.