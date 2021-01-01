grammingo like a normal grandma only more awesome mom T-Shirt

This Grammingo Like A Normal Grandma Only More Awesome graphic shows a pink flamingo. Perfect for your granny who loves flamingoes. Ideal for your grandmother who is a fan of wading birds and is looking for apparel at the celebration of Pink Flamingo Day. This cute babushka design is an awesome present for your aging and retired oma who is a flamingo lover. A great idea for your loving and supportive gramma, abuela, grandmum or nonna. Ideal for wearing on the celebration of National Grandparents Day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem