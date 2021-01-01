Cole Haan Grand Ambition Leather Sandals

Modern design: A brilliant mixed material story using snake and croc prints paired with mesh details, webbing and gore. Engineered stability: Introducing a more overt, anatomically molded footbed for a personalized, comfortable feel from toe to heel. Ideal fit: Elastic ankle strap for optimal entry plus a more comfortable fit. Leather upper Open toe Grip-tape ankle strap Leather lining Padded insole Rubber sole Imported SIZE Block heel, 1.25" (30mm) Platform height, 0.5" Please note: Fits true to size. Women's Shoes - Cole Haan Womens Shoes > Cole Haan > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Cole Haan. Color: Ivory Multi. Size: 7.